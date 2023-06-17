The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Coy Estes II, 40, homeless, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Thomas J. Carter, 36, of the 1500 block of Oak Park Drive was charged Thursday with theft of identity.
• Noah A. Leach, 22, of the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• A Chevrolet Avalanche worth $5,000 was reported stolen June 10 from the 2300 block of Heritage Park Drive.
• A wallet with $65 in cash and various bank cards were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3300 block of Hayden Road.
• A scooter worth $200 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3600 block of Winchester Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Barbara Shemwell, 72, of Greenville collided with a bicycle ridden by Jason Wood, 43, of 600 block of Wing Avenue at 2:43 p.m. Thursday on West Parrish Avenue near Nassau Drive. Wood was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for evaluation.
• A car driven by April Stallings, 31, of the 1300 block of Daviess Street struck a pedestrian, Krista Velez, of Philpot, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street near Griffith Avenue. Velez was transported to OHRH for evaluation.
• Two vehicles collided at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dixiana Drive. They were sport utility vehicle driven by Natalie K. Payne, 42, of the 500 block of Catalina Drive, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Lori B. Kirby, 42, of Philpot. Kirby was transported OHRH for treatment of a broken wrist.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Layna L. Brown 41, of the 900 block of East 15th Street, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kevin Russell, 53, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Friday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
