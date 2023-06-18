The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derrick D. Davis, 36, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia.
• Rashell D. Lilly, 40, of the 300 block of Weikel Drive, was charged Saturday with tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and possession of marijuana.
Kentucky State Police
• Robin A. Anderson-Gilmore, 48, of the 4500 block of East Cloverdale Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia.
• Curtis G. Jones Jr., 47, of Bowling Green, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia.
