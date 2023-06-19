The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hunter L. Peay, 26, of the 800 block of Oglesby Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Brian K. O’Leary, 53, homeless, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kalaha L. Elliott, 22, of the 1900 block of Buford Road in Utica, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
Kentucky State Police
• James S. Hall, 48, of the 2500 block of Old Hartford Road, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
