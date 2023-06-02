The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony L. Boils, 42, of the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Emily B. Johnson, 37, homeless, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 and theft of contents from vehicle over $1,000.
• Dylan A. Gish, 25, of the 2900 block of Summer Point Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two weed eaters and two leaf blowers were reported stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 5000 block of Frederica Street.
• Three watches, paintings, wall hangings and a firearm case were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 4100 block of Mason Woods Lane.
• Perfume, cologne and body spray worth $1,571 were reported stolen Wednesday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
• A Fiat 500 worth $13,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2600 block of Frederica Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.