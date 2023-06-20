The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles R. Locke, 67, homeless, was charged Sunday with theft of identity.
• Matthew S. Raley, 34, of Whitesville, was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A Dodge Ram worth $45,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 800 block of Breckenridge street.
• A laptop computer and a handgun worth $250 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Salem Drive.
• A handgun, binoculars, a hair dryer and a credit card were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Lafayette Drive.
• A generator worth $300 was reported stolen Sunday from Book and Music Exchange, 600 West Third St.
• An undetermined amount of electronic cigarettes and other others were reported stolen Monday from Super USA, 1701 Scherm Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A electric bicycle was reported stolen Sunday from the 300 block of Hubert Court.
• A wallet was reported stolen Friday from the 2800 block of New Hartford Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Rolando Hernandez, 34, of the 7100 block of Curdsville Delaware Road was charged with driving under the influence.
• Matthew J. Schell, 46 of the 1700 block of McCreary Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jennifer M. Traxler, 43, of the 1200 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
