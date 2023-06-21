The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David J. Roberson, 38, of the 1700 block of Lock Avenue was charged Monday with theft of identity.
• Travis Calloway, 32, of the
2200 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units, drug unspecified).
• Christopher L. Faught, 31, homeless, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Tabatha M. Carter, 35, of the 2900 block of Arizona Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Two vehicles sustained vandalism damage Monday while parked at a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street.
• An iPhone 11 Pro Max worth $1,200 was reported stolen Monday from the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A handgun worth $199 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
• A Ford F-150 worth $60,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Martin Way.
• An undetermined amount of property was taken and a door sustained vandalism damage in a burglary reported Tuesday at Owensboro Resale Warehouse, 401 East 18th St.
• A vehicle registration sticker was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 800 block of Hall Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 3300 block of Thurston-Dermont Road. An unknown amount of property was taken in the incident.
