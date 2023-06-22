The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sarah M. Aynes-McGehee, 36, of the 100 block of Sycamore Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• Jennifer E. Wilkerson-Jones, 35, of the 1000 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Juan J. Andres, 32, of the 5700 block of Macedonia Road was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jessica A. Ball, 29, of the 9700 block of Kentucky 815 was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Roger E. Fuqua Jr., 33, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Devron D. Kay, 35, of the 1000 block of Marianna Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer), disarming a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.