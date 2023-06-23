The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William Segade-Herrera, 49, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Angela M. Coomes, 34, of Fordsville, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), speeding-over 24 mph over the limit, reckless driving, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card.
