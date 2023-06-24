The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dawson L. Clark, 23, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Two handguns worth $698 were reported stolen Friday from E-Z Pawn & Gun, 1323 Bosley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Eva G. Higdon, 18, of the 9700 block of Muliigan Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher A. Williams, 43, of Philpot, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Brandon D. Johnston, 25, of the 3400 block of Surrey Drive East was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
