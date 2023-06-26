The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffrey Sheriff, 52, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary.
• Trevor A. Elliott, 25, of the 3200 block of Allen Street, was charged Sunday with three-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.
