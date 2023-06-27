The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A lute was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Booth Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Traverse worth $15,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 4500 block of Strickland Drive.
• A purse worth $150 and credit and debit cards were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
• A credit card was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive.
• A purse, cash and credit cards were reported stolen Sunday from Cracker Barrel, 5311 Frederica St.
