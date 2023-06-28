The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin Long, 41, of Coburn, Virginia, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Carson J. Greathouse, 22, of the 1800 block of West Sixth Street was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A handgun worth $650 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2300 block of Landsdowne South. The theft is believed to have taken place between June 15-16.
• A mailed package containing a VR headset worth $300 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David Arroyo Vasquez, 34, of the 7000 block of Curdsville Delaware Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Logan R. Brandwie, 35, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
• Nathan M. Payne, 45, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Tracy J. Bragg, 59, of Conyers, Georgia, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.