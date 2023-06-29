The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tory A. Powell, 49, of the 1100 block of Emerson Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Mallory A. Carter, 30, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 400 block of Locust Court. The theft is believed to have occurred between Sunday and Tuesday.
• A T-shirt, two backpacks, car keys, prescription drugs and a candle were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 700 block of Stockton Drive.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at Mark’s Fireworks, 3633 Frederica St. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A motor vehicle license plate was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 6400 block of Autumn Valley Trace.
• A lawn mower was reported stolen Tuesday from the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop.
• Various items were reported stolen Tuesday from a rental storage unit in the 4300 block of Gate Way.
• An attempted burglary was reported Tuesday at a home in the 600 block of West Ninth Street.
