The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ethan D. Jones, 33, no address listed, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Tonya A. Sutherland, 40, of the 2700 block of Wayside Drive East was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Alex J. McDaniel, 37, of the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, nonpayment of court costs and first-degree possession of fentanyl.
• Rex McDaniel, 61, of the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Heather K. Braden, 37, no address listed, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl or carfentanil), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
