The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony T. James, 25, of the 1900 block of East 20th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Stephanie L. Staves, 47, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Merchandise worth $,1494 was reported stolen Tuesday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederic St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason M. Kirkman, 49, of the 4900 block of Sturbridge Place, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
