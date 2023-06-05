The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tre S. Rigney, 24, homeless, was charged Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
• Jesus Ixmatlahua-Citluahua, 29, of the 2400 block of Duke Drive, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Daniel W. Sanders, 57, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Harold L. Holbrook, 54, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and failure to comply with sex offender registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.