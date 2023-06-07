The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A backpack and a handgun were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Salem Drive.
• A Hyundai Sonata worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 3100 block of Deer Trail.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of East 18th Street. The plate was recovered.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Items including $1,140 in cash, a room key and a Paypal card were reported stolen Monday from Wingfield Inn and Suites, 3220 West Parrish Ave.
• An attempted vehicle burglary was reported Monday in the 5600 block of Locust Lane.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road.
