The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Zachary R. Blandford, 30, of the 4000 block of Fogle Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A robotic lawn mower worth $2,600
was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 800 block of Salem Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A wallet, debit cards and identification cards were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 100 block of Carlton Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Isaac Spalding, 18, of of the 200 block of Kentucky 1554 was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
