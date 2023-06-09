The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Whitney L. Salas, 33, of the 1800 block of Asbury Place was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (peace officer).
• Megan L. Stout, 22, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason D. West, 43, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $1,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 3600 block of Buckland Square.
• A firearm of undetermined value was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 300 block of Booth Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dana L. Bishop, 38, of the 700 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.