The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caryn R. Roach, 53, of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shelly R. Shaffer, 50, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $200 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 500 block of Plum Street.
• A Nissan Sentra worth $4,100 was reported stolen Friday from the 800 block of Salem Drive. The vehicle was recovered.
• A mailed package containing a scooter worth $1,741 was reported stolen Friday from the home on Glendale Avenue.
• A mailed package containing a vacuum worth $700 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1200 block of East 20th Street.
• A Ford Fusion sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Saturday from the area of Legion Park Drive and Mallard Creek Drive.
• A handgun and holster worth $280 were reported stolen Saturday from the 3100 block of Highland Pointe Drive.
• A window, door and door frame sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday in the 400 block of West Highland Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gregory A. Huntley, 38, of the 700 block of Deer Haven Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Landon H. Belcher, 38, of Hartford was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
