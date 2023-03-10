The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph N. Brown, 39, of of the 900 block of McLean Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Kenneth R. Hastie Jr. 30, of the 800 block of East 20th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kristy L. Shadwick, 43, of the 1200 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two juveniles were charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and receiving stolen property over $1,000. Reports say the thefts involved a firearm stolen on March 5 and a vehicle reported stolen on March 6.
• Hand tools worth $250 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in a rental storage unit in the 500 block of Salem Drive.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at Tobacco Road Liquor Store, 1366 Carter Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Catherine D. Isbill, 62, of Philpot was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Nicholas A. Keown, 34, of Evansville was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Felicia D. Shultz, 27, of Centertown was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
