The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donald Adams, 60, of the 3600 block of Chambers Street was charged Friday with second-degree criminal abuse (child age 12 or under).
• Emily B. Johnson, 37, of the 2100 block of Dickey Drive was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
•Audrianna L. Jones, 23, of Tell City was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Patrick A. Johnson, 57, of the 100 block of Ewing Road was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• A Lincoln Zephyr worth $29,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 700 block of Plum Street.
• A cash drawer containing $60 was reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at 54 Pizza Express, 1700 Starlite Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vacuum cleaner, air fryer, sleeping bags, books and other items were reported stolen Thursday from a storage unit in the 900 block of Reid Road.
