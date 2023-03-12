The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashaurion Thornton, 18, of the 200 block of Taffy Tower Road in Hartford, was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
• David L. Bauer, 57, of the 1000 block of West 7th Street, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Charles W. Jackson, 55, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lawrence D. Dowell, 48, of the 600 block of Jed Place, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert C. Cox, 55, of the 2700 block of West 6th Street, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
