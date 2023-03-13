The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua L. McCook, 34, of the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue, was charged Saturday for flagrant nonsupport.
• Zachary K. Boarman, 23, of the 1900 block of Hall Street, was charged Saturday for probation violation for felony offense.
• John P. Bevier, 31, of the 800 block of Moorehead Street in Central City, was charged Sunday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John D. Insignares, 30, of the 900 block of West Reservoir Avenue in Central City, was charged Sunday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew D. Allen, 52, of the 600 block of Mohr Circle in Waterford, Wisconsin, was charged Sunday for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
• Todd Kuczynski, 53, of the 400 block of Brushy Creek Church Road in Harrisburg, Illinois, was charged Sunday for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kentucky State Police
• William G. Monroe III, 33, no address, was charged Saturday for failure to comply with sex offender registration.
