The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Two juveniles were charged Monday with third-degree burglary
• Lori B. Hare, 43, of the 2300 block of North Kingman Loop was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph A. Moseley, 54, of the 2100 block of West Fourth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan Stevenson, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Documents were reported stolen Friday in a burglary at Emerson Academy, 1335 West 11th St. The documents were recovered.
• Prescription drugs worth $360 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2000 block of Hall Street.
• Four “Pace-O-Matic” slot-style skill machines worth $32,000 were reported stolen Friday from Club Unk, 2803 West Parrish Ave.
• A strong arm robbery was reported Friday at Moreland Park, 1215 Hickman Ave.
• Dishware and a tote worth $1,018 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 200 block of Byron Court.
• Candy was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square. The items were recovered.
• Three vehicles sustained vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sunday from a trailer parked near the intersection of Kentucky 144 and Coast Guard Lane.
• A home sustained vandalism damage Saturday when a window was shot with a BB gun in the 400 block of Reid Road.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Saturday from an RV parked in the 4900 block of Jack Hinton Road.
• A trailer containing a riding lawn mower were reported stolen Friday from the 2000 block of Greenbriar Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Tyron T. Christian, 28, of the 2700 block of West 10th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Samuel J. Riley, 47, of the 3100 block of Deer Trail was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
