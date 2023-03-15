The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donald J. Rapier, 31, of Hawesville, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Gracie K. Woods, 32, of Clinton, was charged Monday with second-degree escape.
• Ashaurion K. Thornton, 19, address unknown, was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• T’Naya Griffith, 31, of the 4300 block of Yewells Landing West was charged Monday with criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Reports say the juvenile brought a knife to Owensboro High School.
• Cash worth $260 was reported stolen Monday in a robbery in the 700 block of Plum Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sierra A. Poe, 35, of the 2000 block of Asbury Place was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An attempted burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway.
• A purse was reported stolen Monday from Dollar General Store, 7334 U.S. 231.
Kentucky State Police
• Christian J. Loyd, 25, of the 500 block of Clay Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
