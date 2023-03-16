The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mitchell R. Saddoris, 33, of Murray, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Carla M. Brown, 51, of the 1200 block of East Wayside Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Ward, 55, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Wesley A. Donoho, 34, of the 2500 block of Needles Court was charged Tuesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Vincente I. Santos, 18, of the 6700 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen).
