The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mariano Z. Gutierrez, 40, of the 6700 block of Leslie Lane was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Craig A. Miller, 44, of Lake Village, Indiana, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua E. Garrett, 43, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with flagrant non-support.
• Sara M. Knight, 46, no address listed, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun, Apple Airpods and debit and credit cards were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Carryback Court.
• A Dodge Ram 1500 worth $54,800 was reported stolen Monday from the 200 block of Industrial Drive.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Tuesday from Emerson Academy, 1335 West 11th St.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeffrey G. Matlock, 54, of Lewisport, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
