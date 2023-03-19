The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shayla J. Pierce, 24, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking for more than $500.
• Deontae C. McCormick, 22, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Tony E. Vanover, 54, of the 2000 block of Prince Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Debra A. Moore-Villalon, 64, of the 6800 block of State Route 2830 was charged Friday with third-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
• Thomas Coomes, 34, of the 700 block of Wing Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking controlled substances (meth, heroin, carfentanil or fentanyl, LSD and unspecified).
• DeMario T. Easley, 37, of the 400 block of South Alvasia in Henderson was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree strangulation.
• Chelsea L. Harris, 29, of the 2500 block of Carter Road was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Taiylor Ray, 18, of the 4300 block of Schrecker Court was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
