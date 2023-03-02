The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jamal A. Dean, 26, of the 800 block of Eastwood Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary.
• Aundreya Murphy, 28, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Sara E. Lefler, 39, of the 600 block of West Ninth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree arson and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A trailer worth $32,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2000 block of Endeavor Drive. Reports say the theft took place between Feb. 21 and Sunday.
• A BMW 535 Series passenger car sustained vandalism damage when its front, back and driver side windows were shot out by gunfire sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday in the 3000 block of Frederica Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
• Merchandise worth $1,802 was reported stolen Monday from Kroger, 2630 Frederica St. The items were recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Matthew G. Lovins, 29, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.