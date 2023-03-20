The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Tina Harden-Bradfield, 39, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street, was charged Saturday for third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer.
Jalen H. Adams, 22, of the 500 block of West 12th Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Richard A. Jacques, 24, of the 2800 block of West Sixth Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
