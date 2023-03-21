The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from the 1100 block of Holly Avenue.
• A Ford Ranger worth $1,800 was reported stolen Friday from the 800 block of Jackson Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported taken in a Saturday burglary at Armstrong Quality Motors, 1751 Triplett St.
• A Dodge Challenger worth $14,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2500 block of Arbor Terrace.
• A German Shepherd worth $500 was reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at a home in the 1000 block of Gardenside Drive.
• A moped and a scooter worth $2,000 were reported stolen Sunday from the 1400 block of Sweeney Street.
• Three air mattresses and 10 pillows were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.
• A handgun worth $370 and vehicle documents were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Donerail Drive.
• A rocking chair and a door sustained vandalism damage Monday at a home in the 2200 block of Monroe Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Sylvia Long, 59, of the 2700 block of West 10th Street, struck a pedestrian, Daniel Marquez, 39, of Beaver Dam at 6:17 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Airpark Drive. Reports say Marquez suffered contusions and abrasions in the accident, and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert C. Mayfield, 48, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
• Oo Reh, 38, of the 2200 block of North Yewells Landing was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A washer and dryer, a chair and rugs were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 5400 block of Balmoral Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Zackery W. Meade, 36, of the 3900 block of Fogle Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Skip Merritt, 49, of Maceo was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Zachary M. Sumner, 34, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
