The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mary E. Carlisle, 41, of the 3100 block of Ridgewood Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Deonte McCormick, 23, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and theft of contents from vehicle.
• Charles E. Rhoades II, 45, of Philpot was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Merchandise worth $1,040 was reported stolen Monday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Katie J. Bowes, 29, of Alton, Virginia, was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ramiro R. Guerrero, 41, of the 4900 block of Kentucky 54 was charged Monday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Antonio Pablo, 25, of the 3200 block of Placid Place was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Terrance J. Williams, 33, of the 100 block of Mallard Creek Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
