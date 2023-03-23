The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric P. Burroughs, 24, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane, was charged Tuesday for receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Leslie R. Brown, 50, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash totaling
$240 was reported
stolen from a cash
register Monday at River’s Edge Tobacco Outlet, 304 E. Fourth St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Felicia D. Means, 33, of the 2500 block of Nelson Street, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Brooklyn N. Bell, 20, of the 2100 block of Tamarack Road, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
