The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tessia L. Sargent, 39, of Winslow, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie G. Jean, 43, of the 2100 block of East 21st Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Three catalytic converters worth $9,000 was reported stolen from vehicles Tuesday from Enterprise, 2101 East Parrish Avenue.
• A trailer, tool boxes, tools and vinyl trim worth $14,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1300 block of Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jessica A. Dockery, 28, of Whitesville was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey G. Matlock, 54, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Duqwuan V. Vinson, 19, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• A Ford Fusion was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1600 block of West Ninth Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.