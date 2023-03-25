The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melissa A. Bolmer, 43, of the 300 block of East 27th Street was charbed Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cholivan T. Davenport, 35, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• A refrigerator and an electric stove worth $1,398 were reported stolen Wednesday from an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A handgun was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1900 block of Prince Avenue. The handgun was recovered, but a clip and bullets were missing.
• Tools and power tools were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 600 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Five video game systems, 1,000 Magic The Gathering collectible card game cards, card game play mats, DVDs, and other items worth $1,415 were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 600 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A television worth $200 was reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at at Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Branden T. Gaw, 30, of the 500 block of Maplewood Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
