The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James C. Morton, 41, of the 6000 block of Macedonia Road, was charged Monday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A brown leather wallet valued at $20, personal identification cards and credit/debit card were reported stolen Wednesday in the 5200 block of Frederica Street.
• Nothing was stolen at a burglary reported Saturday at Murphy Excavating, 2601 W. Fourth St.
• A black Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a Blue Rhino propane tank, a magazine for the Taurus handgun and a black cloth holster for the Taurus handgun — all valued at $400 — were reported stolen Saturday in the 1500 block of Norris Avenue.
• A green 128 GB iPhone Max valued at $1,400 was reported stolen Saturday in the 2300 block of McFarland Avenue.
• A total of $3,847 in cash was reported stolen Sunday at Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Avenue.
• A total of six counterfeit $20 bills were reported to be used Sunday at Walgreens, 3312 Kentucky Highway 54.
• A first-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported Sunday in the 1000 block of E. 19th St.
• A blue/green 2005 Pontiac G6 was reported stolen Sunday in the 400 block of Carlton Drive.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a minor (second offense).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Clint A. Huskisson, 20, of the 900 block of Sutherlin Avenue, was charged Monday with first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and second-degree rape (no force).
Kentucky State Police
• Tin Htut, 52, of the 600 block of Sterling Court in Bowling Green, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and first-degree wanton endangerment.
