The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Manuel R. Contreras, 34, of the 2100 block of Skaggs Court was charged Monday for third-degree assault.
• James W. Anderson, 42, of the 100 block of Rosebud Lane in Maceo was charged Monday for second-degree assault.
• Robert C. Whitcomb, 51, of the 1300 block of Roscoe Veazey Road was charged Monday for fraudulent firearm transaction.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Isabella L. Crowe, 21, of the 1500 block of West Third Street was charged Monday for trafficking controlled substances (heroin and carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree robbery, first-degree promoting contraband and theft of property lost, mislaid, or delivered by mistake for more than $1,000.
• David W. Helbert, 37, of the 300 block of Booth Avenue was charged Monday for first-degree possession of controlled substances (meth, heroin and drug unspecified).
