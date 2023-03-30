The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
• Tyjerome M. Hinton, 25, of the 900 block of Moayon Street in Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) (enhancement), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) (enhancement) and second-offense trafficking in marijuana (enhancement) (less than 8 oz.).
• Mallory A. Carter, 30, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Twana Jackson, 46, of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joseph D. Queen, 18, of the 1400 block of Hathaway Street, was charged Tuesday with use of a minor (under 16) in a sex performance.
• Michael W. Cronin, 51, of the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A black gun case with several knives inside, multiple fishing rods and reels and one box of watches — a total value of $2,250 — was stolen Monday in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
• A second-degree rape (no force) was reported Tuesday in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
• A first-degree sodomy with a victim under 12 years of age was reported Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ashley A. Ziehr, 34, of the 6800 block of Leslie Lane, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Barry R. James, 53, of the 2800 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dennis R. Aull Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation.
Kentucky State Police
• Stacy W. Sholar, 54, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving on a DUI-suspended license (third offense).
• Jennifer J. Fontaine, 52, of the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.