The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tiffany L. Basham, 31, of the 1200 block Venable Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft of unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Erick H. Juarez, 22, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A vehicle valued at $20,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 600 block Breckenridge Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Timothy A. Brickey, 62, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, public intoxication and drug paraphernalia.
• Leonard Brown, 74, of the 500 Plum Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kyle J. Oloughlin, 32, of the 4900 block of Forgy Mill Road was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and second-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.