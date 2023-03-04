The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Darion D. Riley, 23, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Zachariah D. Bowels, 35, no address listed, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from the 2500 block of West Fourth Street.
• A register drawer containing gift certificates was reported stolen Friday in a burglary at 54 Pizza Express, 1700 Starlite Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Amanda D. Smith, 34, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
