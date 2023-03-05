The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timisha B. Phelps, 28, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jason D. Myatt, 38, of the 500 block of Hall Street, was charged Friday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Sarah C. Butterworth, 37, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Cornelius F. Harris, 37, of the 2900 block of Lewis Lane, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine and meth), trafficking marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Amanda D. Smith, 34, of the 3700 block of Vermont Avenue in Louisville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.