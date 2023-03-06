The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Ashley N. Stewart, 35, of the 10000 block of Kentucky Highway 81 in Utica, was charged Saturday with theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams) (meth).
Charles W. Nelson, 40, of the 10000 block of Kentucky Highway 81 in Utica, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams) (meth).
Robert W. Jarboe, 60, of the 3300 block of Ridgewood Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
Ryuan A. Goatee, 24, of the 900 block of West Second Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Dana L. Bishop, 38, of the 700 block of Sturgeon Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams) (meth).
