The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cagan R. Callagee, 39, of the 2500 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Nathan L. Hope, 41, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An Independence Bank bag and bank deposit slips were reported stolen Feb. 27 in a burglary at an office building in the 2200 block of East Parrish Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from the 3400 block of Arlington Drive.
• Vehicle parts worth $1,000 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Endeavor Drive.
• Jewelry and precious metals worth $100,000
were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Citation Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Cruze worth $4,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1500 block of Richebrooke Trace.
• A refrigerator and two couch cushions were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second St.
• A handgun worth $400 was stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Scherm Road. Reports say the vehicle sustained $500 in vandalism damage in the incident.
