The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced) and possession of drug paraphernalia (firearm enhanced).
• Cash worth $7,000 was reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Rudy Martin Drive.
• Tools worth approximately $1,500 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary of a storage unit in the 500 block of Fulton Drive.
• A wallet and debit cards were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Ebach Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A purse, wallet, three pairs of sunglasses, prescription drugs, cash, a checkbook, driver’s license and Social Security card worth $1,900 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue. All of the items except $500 in cash were recovered.
• A handgun and other items were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Goetz Drive.
• An incident of impersonating a peace officer was reported Monday in Whitesville. Reports say a man stopped a driver behind him, flashed a badge and yelled that the driver was following too close. The man then fled the scene.
• A burglary was reported Sunday in a workshop in the 8100 block of Sauer Lane. Reports say various items were stolen and damaged in the incident.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Saturday from the 1700 block of West Parrish Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.