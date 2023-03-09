The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John W. Luttrell, 72, of the 2500 block of Daviess Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brandy L. Greathouse, 43, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A purse, cash, gift cards and identification cards were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue. The vehicle sustained damage when a window was broken during the incident.
• James R. Vinson, 41, of the 2300 block of North York Street was charged Monday with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogens), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to five pounds).
