The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcus D. Binns, 34, of the 2000 block of East 21st Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Cody Renfrow, 22, of the 900 block of Dixianna Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Decory W. McFarland, 21, of the 1500 block of West Third Street, was charged Sunday, with theft of identity.
• Hannah E. Palmer, 25, of the 4300 block of Scotty Lane, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Jonathan D. Mattingly, of Philpot, was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.