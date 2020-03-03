The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark A Thayer, 61, of the 300 block of Tennyson Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher E. Briner, 45, of the 600 block of Fairfax Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Destinee M. Wilhite, 22, of the 800 block of Oglesby Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy D. White, 42, of the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer A. McKinney, 45, of the 600 block of St. Ann Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Krista M. Brown-McDuffie, 34, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree burglary.
• Robert A. Brice, 46, homeless was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $25 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
• A smart phone worth $1,100 was reported stolen Thursday from Hucks, 300 E. Parrish Ave.
• A Ford Escort worth $600 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1900 block of Prince Avenue.
• A robbery was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday at a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. The victims reported an unknown suspect brandished a gun and took a purse, an iPhone and cash worth $640 during the incident.
• Wheels and tires worth $1,650 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Alexander Avenue.
• A Toyota Avalon worth $2,700 was reported stolen Sunday while parked in the 1600 block of Mayo Avenue.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2200 block of Count Turf Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Triplett Street near East Fifth Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by James J. Woolen, 20, of Newburgh, Indiana, and a pickup truck driven by Sean R. Simone, 49, of the 2600 block of Hillbrooke Parkway. Simone and his passenger, Bree Simone, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kaleb R. Duke, 20, of the 1100 block of Castlewood Place was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles, one driven by Jennifer N. Maysey, 32, of Hardinsburg and the other driven by Wanda P. Drake, 69, of Lewisport, collided at 11:53 a.m. Saturday on Kentucky 405 near Wrights Landing Road. Maysey’s passengers, Larry Washer and Charles Davies, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Misty M. Lashbrook, 50, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Brian L. Ray, 33, of Philpot was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kicky L. Spicer, 45, of Henderson was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.