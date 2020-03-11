The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chadwick J. Evans, 41, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Charles G. Hope, 45, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Vanessa L. Powers, 37, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Viva D. Boling, 43, of Louisville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Raymond S. Tindall, 57, of Hope, Indiana, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Undetermined items were reported stolen in a Sunday theft from a rental storage facility in the 2700 block of West Fourth Street.
• A scooter worth $954 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1600 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A pressure washer worth $250 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary in a non-attached garage in the 1600 block of Leitchfield Road.
• A mailed package worth $50 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Crittenden Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $7,000 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James R. Shanks, 41, of the 3900 block of Bordeaux Loop South was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Credit and debit cards were reported stolen Monday from Masonville Food Mart, 6520 U.S. 231.
• Cash in the amount of $300 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary
at Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140 E.
