The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jennifer A. Adamson, 36, of the 1000 block of Walnut Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Chance M. Allen, 21, of the 1700 block of Epworth Lane was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• William F. Bratcher II, 21, of the 1200 block of Concord Terrace was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Carlos Burnette,
40, of Hartford was charged Friday with
flagrant nonsupport.
• Savannah M. Goffinet, 20, of Tell City was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Brian M. Nugent, 31, of the 2100 block of Summerwalk was charged Friday with first-degree stalking.
• Tristan E. Rideout, 20, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• David G. Frasure Jr., 38, of the 3000 block of Redford Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
